July Events

St. Anthony Park Library

2245 Como Avenue

All events and classes take place in the St. Anthony Park Library auditorium unless otherwise noted. For more information about upcoming programs, please call the library at 651-642-0411 or visit www.sppl.org. Please note the library will be closed on July 4.

Special Events and Classes

1 Monday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Middle School Book Club

For sixth- to eighth-grade students. Please register and pick up a copy of the book at the Information Desk.

3 Wednesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Adult Book Club

Join us on the first Wednesday of each month to discuss interesting books. All are welcome and no registration is required.

9 Tuesday, 10:30-11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Summer Spark: Wendy’s Wiggle, Jiggle, and Jam

Have a blast with music and movement in this fabulous interactive music program!

11 Thursday, 2-4 p.m. Senior Cinema: “First Man”

This is the riveting story behind the first manned mission to the moon. Co-sponsored by the Saint Anthony Park Area Seniors.

16 Tuesday, 10:30-11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Summer Spark: Roe Family Singers

Get your family dancing to the rhythms of the banjo, guitar, autoharp, and more with this award-winning local band!

23 Tuesday, 10:30-11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Summer Spark: Hunter Marionettes

From classical music to lively dance tunes, hand-crafted marionettes will entertain you with their own special talents.

Ongoing Events and Classes

Mondays, 2-4 p.m. (No camp on July 1.) Spark Camp: Maker

Hands-on, drop-in activities. Ages 7-11. Be engaged by STEAM concepts and activities!

Tuesdays and Fridays, 2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Seniors Free Exercise Program

Enjoy fun, gentle exercises for adults, led by a qualified instructor. Co-sponsored by the Saint Anthony Park Area Seniors.

Wednesdays, 2-3:30 p.m. (No class on July 3.) Memoir Writing for Adults

Begin or continue the process of preserving your memories and recollections by joining this five-week class taught by Susan Cook. No writing experience needed. Bring writing materials to class along with something larger than a journal or diary to write in. Registration is required and class limited to 15 participants.

Wednesdays, 4-5:30 p.m. English Conversation Circle

If English is not your first language, come and practice in casual conversation. All are welcome.

Wednesdays, 6-7:30 p.m. (No class on July 3.) Mandarin Chinese Conversation for Youth

Practice your Mandarin language skills in conversation and group activities. Intended for elementary- through high-school students who are learning Chinese and want to maintain their skills over the summer! Registration is required and class limited to 20 participants.

Fridays, 10:30-11:00 a.m. (No storytime on July 5.) Nature Play Storytime—held outdoors in the library garden.

Kids age 3 and older get to discover nature, with a new topic, books and hands-on learning each week. Program will be held outdoors (except for severe weather) and play clothes suggested.

Saturdays, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. One-to-One Tech Help Have a question about your tablet and smartphone? If we can’t answer the question, we’ll find resources or organizations that can! This is a drop-in session and no registration required.