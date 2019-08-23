June Cavert

June Lorraine Sederstrom Cavert, 97, St. Anthony Park, died June 5. She was the daughter of Joseph and Elsie Sederstrom of rural Litch­field, Minn.

June graduated from Litchfield High School and the University of Minnesota, in addition to graduate work here and at the University of Missouri.

During WWII, June supervised Lutheran Campus Ministry chapters at colleges from Michigan to California.

She and H. Mead Cavert were married on Jan. 27, 1946, 10 days after his return from military service in East Asia. They moved to the Longfellow neighborhood of south Minneapolis and became fixtures in that community for over 50 years. June served on the boards of Fairview Hospital and Fairview Foundation.

She was a generous friend, financially and personally, of the homeless and the hungry. She and Mead warmly welcomed and supported many immigrants and their families, helping them get settled in their new homes in the Twin Cities.

When possible, June enjoyed getting her hands into good soil and tending flowers, and avidly reading books, magazines and newspapers into her late 90s.

June was predeceased by husband Mead in late 2016 and son John. She is survived by her sons Harlan (Linda Odegard) and Winston (Carol Witte), all of Minneapolis, four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Her memorial service was held Aug. 18 at Central Lutheran Church, with interment at the church cemetery at Beckville, adjacent to the family farm where June spent her youth. Memorials are preferred to: University of Minnesota Foundation, Box 860266, Minneapolis, MN 55486-0266, designated to the Dr. H. Mead and June S. Cavert Scholarship Fund (fund #13778) for the benefit of students at the Medical School, or Central Lutheran Church Foundation, 333 S. 12th St., Minneapolis, MN 55404, designated to youth or global ministries or Camp Amnicon; or your chosen charity.