June Events

Falcon Heights cancels summer programs

Falcon Heights City Administrator Sack Thongvanh announced May 8 that all city summer recreation programs would be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anyone who has registered for a summer program will receive a full refund by check.

Playgrounds and courts also will remain closed until further notice. Trails at city parks are open; users are reminded to maintain appropriate social distance. The building at Community Park will not be available for reservations this summer.

Residents are asked to visit www.falconheights.org for updates.

Call, video into District 10 meetings

The District 10 Community Council board and committee meetings are taking place, for now, by using technology rather than in person. Renters, homeowners and other community members always are welcome to participate, through either video conference or by phone.

To obtain links, phone numbers, or other information to join a meeting remotely, send a request by email to district10@district10comopark.org. Or, call in your request to (651) 644-3889. Upcoming meetings:

• Neighborhood Relations: Tues., June 2

• Land Use: Wed., June 3 (The committee will discuss submitting a formal request to the city to “activate” the existing State Fair parking and vending overlay districts during the annual Back to the 50s event as well.)

• Environment: Wed., June 10

• Board: Tues., June 16

All meetings begin at 7 p.m. Whenever possible, agendas are posted in advance in the “Board News” section of District 10’s website: www.district10comopark.org.

District 12 Community Council meetings

The St. Anthony Park (District 12) Community Council has several virtual meetings scheduled in June. The list includes:

• Equity Committee: Mon., June 1, 5:30-7 p.m.

• Land Use Committee: Thurs., June 4, 7-9 p.m.

• SAPCC Board Meeting: Thurs., June 11, 7-9 p.m.

• Environment Committee: Wed., June 24, 7-9 pm.

• Transportation Committee: Tues., June 30, 7-9 p.m.

Meetings subject to change. Visit sapcc.org/event/ for link to Zoom meetings and updates.

Events still in abeyance

As of the Bugle’s latest press deadline, a number of organizations continued to hold in abeyance their regular schedule of activities and events. Those organizations included the St. Paul Parks and Recreation Department’s recreation centers, the Saint Anthony Park Library and St. Anthony Park Area Seniors.