June Midpoint

Here is the latest “Bugle Midpoint,” a mid-month Web report on some new local news and information since the publication of our May issue:

Tuesday Scholar program is back

After a lengthy hiatus, the Roseville Library’s Tuesday Scholar program is returning.

The library is beginning the series with a Zoom session of its previously scheduled program for June 23, with General Joseph Votel, the former commander of the U.S. Central Command.

All history programs will be advertised on the library’s website rclreads.org under the Events & Classes tab.

You must register in advance for this program. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

—Check out the SAP Arts Festival artists!

The COVID-19 pandemic put the kibosh on this year’s St. Anthony Park Arts Festival, which had been scheduled for June 6.

But while Festival organizers were sad to cancel what would have been their 51st annual show, they are encouraging the community to check out their directory of artists who had been scheduled to appear. To see that list and information about the dozens of artists, visit www.sapfest.org/2020artists! Featured artists were to have been Emily Donovan, Jaana Mattson and David Menk.

Festival organizers also said they hope the community will still donate to the summer reading programs at the St. Anthony Park Library that are usually a part of the annual festival activities.

—Harwell named student of the year

Chavarious “Biggs” Harwell, a student at Jennings Community School, was recently awarded the Student of the Year award by the Minnesota Association of Alternative Programs.

Harwell’s accomplishments include serving on his school’s board of directors, attending classes at Minneapolis Community and Technical College, becoming a published writer, directing and producing two documentary films and giving a presentation at a state educational conference in Duluth.