Kasota Ponds Cleanup is April 14

By Betty Wheeler

Get outside, meet your neighbors, and help protect our water at the annual Kasota Ponds Cleanup Saturday, April 14, at 9 a.m.

Volunteers gather each spring to pick up debris near the ponds, near Highway 280. All ages are welcome. This year, local entomologist Margot Monson will have her microscopes on hand and kids in grades kindergarten through high school can discover what lives in the ponds.

Also, a representative from the Mississippi Watershed Management Organization will explain the results of water quality monitoring at the ponds for several years.

Arrive Saturday morning (starting at 9 a.m.) at the NAPA Auto Parts parking lot 2530 Kasota Ave. (Go west on Kasota, under Highway 280, and take a left just past the railroad tracks).

Refreshments will be provided.

Bring gloves; extras will be available. Reflective vests will be provided for safety. Dress for the weather—boots are helpful.

The cleanup will be held rain or shine. If severe weather happens (a thunderstorm, tornado or blizzard!), the event will be postponed to the next morning.

You can find out more, including postponement details, at www.sapcc.org/event/2018-kasota-pond-clean-up.

Betty Wheeler is a member of the District 12 Environment Committee.