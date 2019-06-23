Kathryn Ulviden Moen, renowned organist, dies at 99

Kathryn Ulviden Moen, 99, longtime St. Anthony Park resident, died May 16.

Moen’s life was devoted to her love of music. She spent a Fulbright year in Norway at the Oslo Konservatoriet, a sabbatical year in Paris as an organ student of the famed André Marchal, and a year with Heinrich Fleischer at the University of Minnesota. She also studied in the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Czechoslovakia.

Kathryn played organ recitals locally, nationally, and internationally. She served three Lutheran churches, including St. Anthony Park Lutheran Church, and Luther/Northwestern Seminary as organist/choirmaster.

During her career, Kathryn also served on the faculty at Luther and Augsburg Colleges. She was also a faculty member at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls for 32 years. Her husband, four siblings, and one niece preceded her in death. She is survived by nine nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life gathering was held at Lyngblomsten Care Center’s chapel on May 27, with burial at Fort Snelling Cemetery.