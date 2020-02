Kenneth P. Mack, 68, of Falcon Heights, died Jan. 7, 2020. He worked for Lewis Truck Lines for over 20 years and was a member of Teamsters Local #120.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Sally; son, Cory; granddaughter, Nicole; and siblings, Mary, Jim (Susan), and Robert Mack and Margaret (Robert) Lupton. A memorial service was held Jan. 15 at the Cremation Society of Minnesota.