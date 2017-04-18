Kids stuff sale in Falcon Heights April 29

The annual Falcon Heights Elementary Kids Stuff Sale will be held Saturday, April 29, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Falcon Heights Elementary School, 1393 W. Garden Ave. The sale will include gently used kids clothing, toys, sporting equipment, furniture and more. Half off on marked items begins at 1 a.m. Free admission. No strollers or outside bags please. Cash or check only. For more information or to donate gently used kids items (through April 26) you can find the event on Facebook at Falcon Heights Elementary Kids Stuff Sale.
April 2017 print edition
Events (click on date)
Submit Your Event
Sign-Up for Our Newsletter
Recent Comments
- Kathleen on Popcorn for squirrels
- Naomi Cohn on Poetry Palooza VII: Announcing the winners of the Bugle’s seventh annual poetry contest
- Stephanie on Fifty years ago, Bibelot was a pioneer in merchandising
- Rog Bergerson on 1951 tragedy ended stunt flying at Minnesota State Fair
- Anna on Chelsea Heights news
Archives
Leave a Reply