Kids stuff sale in Falcon Heights April 29

The annual Falcon Heights Elementary Kids Stuff Sale will be held Saturday, April 29, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Falcon Heights Elementary School, 1393 W. Garden Ave. The sale will include gently used kids clothing, toys, sporting equipment, furniture and more. Half off on marked items begins at 1 a.m. Free admission. No strollers or outside bags please. Cash or check only. For more information or to donate gently used kids items (through April 26) you can find the event on Facebook at Falcon Heights Elementary Kids Stuff Sale.