LaDine Lindberg





LaDine (Chard) Lindberg, died Nov. 30 at Our Lady of Peace Hospice in St. Paul. She was born in Liberty, Kansas, Aug. 31, 1929, to William Bryan Chard and Docia Zeda Tedder.

LaDine was preceded in death by husband Stanley; sons-in-law Thomas Maciazka and Anthony Moravitz; great-granddaughter Abigail Rose Maciazka; brothers Burl (Bertha) and Mervin (Naomi); sisters Norma Borchardt (Eddie), Glena Buggs, Helen Markley, and Darlene Chard.

She is survived by brother Billy Chard (Barb); children Bonnie Maciazka, Karl (Callie), Joyce McCabe (Kevin), Mark (Sherry), and Eric (Ryan Towers); six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life was held Dec. 15 at Falcon Heights United Church of Christ. Memorials Preferred to Our Lady of Peace Hospice.

