Lady Elegant Tea Room closing

By Scott Carlson

“A spot of tea old chap?”

For the past 16 years, including the last six years under its current owners, the Lady Elegant Tea Room & Gift Shoppe in St. Anthony Park’s Milton Square has served up tea and scones in the high British tradition.

But now Lady Elegant’s tea service officially was scheduled to end Feb. 29. “After six wonderful years, Lady Elegant will be moving on to a different business in March,” according to a notice on the shop’s website. “We are very grateful to all our customers who came to enjoy our scones and tea.”

Admasu Simeso, co-owner of Lady Elegant with his wife Wubitu Ayana Sima, recently told the Bugle they plan to wind down the shop during March as they explore other business options.

Michelle Sommerfield opened The Tea Room in 2004, then sold the business to Sima and Simeso in the spring of 2014.

The couple had not intended to buy a tearoom but instead were looking to open a coffee shop. However, “when we looked at this place (Lady Elegant), we said, ‘Oh this is perfect,’” Sima told the Bugle in the spring of 2014.

Over the years, Tea Room’s trademarks have included scratch-made three- and four-course meals, accompanied by Parlor Teas with more than 70 kinds of tea for sale in its gift shop. The Tea Room’s ambience is filled with floral wallpapers, white paper doilies and long tables and delicate tea cups and saucers.

Simeso said he and his wife have been pleased to be a part of the St. Anthony Park business community. “It is a nice neighborhood,” he said. “We are very pleased that we have had this experience.”