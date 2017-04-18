Lauderdale’s citywide garage sale is May 20

Lauderdale’s annual City-Wide Garage Sale will be held Saturday, May 20. Lauderdale residents must call City Hall at 651-792-7650 by Friday, May 12, to register a sale location and let the city know what kinds of items to list about your sale on the garage sale map. The sale is a great way to get rid of stuff, meet your neighbors and find some good deals. There is no charge to register and the city does the promotion. A list of garage sale locations will be available from City Hall the week before the event. If you are having a garage sale, don’t forget to put a garage-sale sign in your yard. Sales may begin at 8 a.m.