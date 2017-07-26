Wednesday, July 26, 2017
City Files

Lauderdale’s Day in the Park, Farmers Market merge in August

Lauderdale’s Day in the Park and the August Farmers Market will be held Thursday, Aug. 17, 4-7 p.m. The two events are being merged to bring more opportunities for fun and socializing. The event will include a water slide, bounce house, games, music, puppet wagon and more. A food truck will be at the event, but feel free to bring a picnic basket and a blanket or chairs. Nearly a dozen vendors will be selling fruits, vegetables and other homemade goods.

Do you have garden surplus you would like to sell? There is no charge to be a vendor. Please contact Susie at LauderdaleFarmersMarket@gmail.com or 651-329-8401 for an application.

Here are the event highlights:

4-7 p.m.: Farmers market, food, games, water slide, bounce house

4:30-5:30 p.m.: Lazy Does It Dixie Land Band

5:30-6 p.m.: Speakers

6-6:30 p.m.: Puppet wagon

6-7 p.m.: Lazy Does It Dixie Land Band

