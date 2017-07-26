Lauderdale’s Day in the Park, Farmers Market merge in August

0 Shares

Lauderdale’s Day in the Park and the August Farmers Market will be held Thursday, Aug. 17, 4-7 p.m. The two events are being merged to bring more opportunities for fun and socializing. The event will include a water slide, bounce house, games, music, puppet wagon and more. A food truck will be at the event, but feel free to bring a picnic basket and a blanket or chairs. Nearly a dozen vendors will be selling fruits, vegetables and other homemade goods.

Do you have garden surplus you would like to sell? There is no charge to be a vendor. Please contact Susie at LauderdaleFarmersMarket@gmail.com or 651-329-8401 for an application.

Here are the event highlights:

4-7 p.m.: Farmers market, food, games, water slide, bounce house

4:30-5:30 p.m.: Lazy Does It Dixie Land Band

5:30-6 p.m.: Speakers

6-6:30 p.m.: Puppet wagon

6-7 p.m.: Lazy Does It Dixie Land Band