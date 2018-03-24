Learn about air quality and soil contamination in St. Anthony Park

Learn the results of the St. Anthony Park Community Council’s air-quality monitoring project and see a new GIS map resource for our neighborhood Tuesday, April 3, at the St. Paul Neighborhood Network (SPNN) studios, 550 Vandalia St. (at the Vandalia Tower Annex Building, Suite 170, in the building next door to Lake Monster Brewery). The public meeting will begin at 7 p.m.

The community council’s Environment Committee secured an MPCA air-quality monitoring station for a full year of monitoring in 2016. MPCA experts will present the findings at the meeting.

A spokesperson from the Minnesota Department of Health will also be at the meeting to answer questions about soil pollution found on the GIS map and about general pollution within St. Paul.

Organization and funding of the GIS mapping project was set up and directed by the Environment Committee. The work was prepared by two GIS-trained interns.

For more information about SPNN, the meeting host, go to www.spnn.org

Betty Wheeler is a member of the District 12 Environment Committee.