Learn about Norway’s history

Just in time for Syttende Mai, here’s a chance to explore Norway’s history from the Stone Age to the present day. Join historian John Yilek Mondays, May 1 to June 19, at 12:30 p.m. at the Roseville Library, 2180 N. Hamline Ave., to hear fascinating stories and review authentic historical writings about ancient cultures, the Vikings, the Sami, St. Olav, the Birkebeinere, the Black Death, the Reformation, witch trials, farmers and fishermen, 1814, emigration from Norway to America, Edvard Grieg, independence, the German invasion and Norwegian resistance in World War II, and much more.

Recommended reading: History of Norway by John A. Yilek, Wasteland Press, 2015. The library has some copies available for checkout.