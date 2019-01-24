Leland Green





Leland Joseph “Lee” Green, 86, died Dec. 20.

Lee was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Dorothy Green. He is survived by children Kathy Green (Mike Rother), Ellen (Doug) Friberg, Chris (Kathy) Green, Jeff Green, Jenny (Patrick) Coyne, Karen Green, and Aimee (Brian) Whitmore; 19 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren: sister Alice Olsen; and dear friend and cribbage partner Greg Schones.

Lee spent most of his life as a St. Paul resident, working for more than 30 years for the City of St. Paul and was a longtime parishioner and choir member at the Church of the Holy Childhood.

In his spare time, he was active and served in leadership positions with several organizations, including Boy Scouts of America. St. Paul City-County Men’s Golf League, Holy Childhood Schola Cantorum, and PERA (St. Paul) Retiree Association. Additionally, Lee had several hobbies, including painting, photography, gardening, collecting musical instruments, traveling and playing cribbage. Special thanks to the staff at Sunrise Senior Living of Roseville for caring for Lee with dignity and respect in his later years.

Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Dec. 27 at Holy Childhood Catholic Church, with interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials preferred to either Sharing and Caring Hands or Holy Childhood Choir Fund.

