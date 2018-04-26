Letter: Hello, darkness, our old friend

I just picked up the April issue of the Bugle with the blithe headline, “It’s April: Bring on the color” while 10 inches of heavy sloppy snow fell last night. No snow emergency was ever declared by the city, and the forecast for the rest of this week calls for highs in the teens, along with at least a short cold snap in the single digits to turn the compacted snow into sheer ice.

This has been a long, mercilessly stubborn winter with no break. I think the only color — or lack thereof — I will see in the next week or so is white and gray. I think as a general rule it’s safer to wait until May to publish cheerful, optimistic essays about springtime gardening.

Aaron Kaase, Hamline-Midway