Letter: Menthol restrictions were good move by St. Paul City Council

As a mom and someone who works with cancer survivors, I am grateful to our St. Paul City Council members for restricting the sale of menthol tobacco products to adult-only tobacco shops and liquor stores.

Preference for menthol among Minnesota students has more than doubled since 2000, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The council’s vote will stop many young people from ever starting to use tobacco and prevent many people from developing cancer and other life-threatening diseases caused by tobacco use.

The council voted with courage to be among the first in the nation to restrict the sale of menthol tobacco, a product that is the tobacco industry’s cash cow and best tool for addicting young people. I applaud their leadership to protect young people from this deadly product.

Cathy Skinner, St. Anthony Park