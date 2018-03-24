Letter: Paying our debts

In recent years, enough ink has been devoted to the effects of climate change to raise ocean levels by several feet. However, I’ve read few things as helpful as Michael Russelle’s column in the March Bugle (“The travel fare isn’t the only cost”).

Russelle translated various means of transportation (jet, train, auto, bus) to Chicago into carbon costs. He then suggested several practical ways to pay one’s carbon debt for that hypothetical trip.

Responsible people pay their debts. Thanks to Michael Russelle and Transition Town for nudging us toward responsibility.

Dave Healy, St. Anthony Park