Letter: Shirley Erstad gets things done

In a special election Aug. 14, St. Paul’s Ward 4 will choose a new city council member. I’m delighted to have the opportunity to vote for Shirley Erstad, someone who actually listens to and engages with individuals and neighborhood groups.

As the executive director of Friends of the Parks and Trails of St. Paul and Ramsey County, Shirley has a track record of working with community groups to get things done. She has been an effective advocate before elected officials and expects them to keep their promises. Others have noted that our neighborhood may be in store for change.

Shirley Erstad will provide the thoughtful, in touch leadership St. Anthony Park needs.

Ann Wynia, St. Anthony Park