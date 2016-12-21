Letter to the editor: Join the St. Anthony Park Progressive Dinner

Every year since 1986, St. Anthony Park neighbors have enjoyed a progressive dinner that ranges from south St. Anthony Park to University Grove. The year 2017 marks the Progressive Dinner’s 31st anniversary.

The 2017 event will be held Saturday, March 4. More than 100 St. Anthony Park residents will celebrate the opportunity to see old friends, meet new neighbors and enjoy delicious food.

Participation is easy. You only have to make one course: appetizer, salad, main dish or dessert. You need to host six to 10 people, including yourself.

A team of neighbors coordinates the master plan. They sort participants into groups that change for each course. Accessibility needs and food preferences (vegetarian, food allergies, etc.) are accommodated.

The evening begins at Centennial United Methodist Church, 2200 Hillside Ave., for appetizers and punch at 5:30 p.m. When you arrive, you receive your list of destinations for the night and the names of the guests coming to your house. Those who sign up for appetizers “host” at the church and help with set-up and cleanup.

Participants leave the church to arrive for their salad course by 6:30 p.m. and move on from there to the main course at 7:30 p.m. At 8:45 p.m., groups move again and meet for dessert to end the evening.

To participate and join the tradition, go to sapcc.org/event/sap- progressive-dinner and fill out the