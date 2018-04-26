Letter: Ward 4 endorsement

This August we will be electing a new St. Paul City Council member to represent Ward 4. Our council member should respect the citizens she represents by responding to their issues, meeting with the community and focusing on what is best for the present and future community. She is our employee, having been democratically elected and then paid through our tax monies. So, let us choose carefully from the candidates.

Shirley Erstad will be a great council member for us in Ward 4, as she understands the importance of listening to all sides of an issue before taking action. As executive director of the Friends of the Parks and Trails of St. Paul and Ramsey County, Shirley knows the time involved in meeting with the community on issues that affect both current and future residents. She is not a rubber stamper, having acquired a reputation as one who frequently asks challenging questions about issues. And Shirley gets things done.

Having lived my entire life in St. Paul, 41 of those years in Ward 4, I am committed to maintaining a neighborhood that values all its residents and their aspirations. For our thriving city, it is critical that we get things done in a timely manner. However, I want to get things done in an open, transparent manner that involves our community input.

Shirley has a proven record on community engagement. As an experienced leader who has advocated for St. Paul residents, let us make Shirley Erstad our next Ward 4 City Council member.

Mary Maguire, Lerman St. Anthony Park