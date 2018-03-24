Letter: Wood smoke is toxic

“We’ll have to agree to disagree” was the reply of a neighbor when I remarked that the full-time burning of wood was offensive to smell and downright toxic. The neighbor has been around the burning of wood all her life and she said that she was healthy. If I was concerned about my health I should lose a few pounds.

Ask your all-knowing smartphone: Is wood smoke safe? Is wood smoke toxic?

The facts override the opinion. The smoke is filled with toxic gases and particulates. Not nostalgia, rainbows, unicorns and sweet times at the Little House on the Prairie.

It is 1 o’clock in the morning. I think the neighbor is burning kitty litter with the wet wood. I don’t find it pleasant. It is toxic pollution poured out on a neighborhood of kids, elderly, cancer victims and survivors yearning for clean air on 50-foot lots. Pyromaniacs with their wood stoves should move to rural settings and live out their smokehouse fantasies away from those who value clean air.

Frank Steen, St. Anthony Park