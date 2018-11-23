Lisa Hage was born April 22, 1950. She died peacefully at home of glioblastoma, surrounded by her family on Nov. 2.

Lisa was known as a wonderful wife and mother, master gardener, book lover and animal expert. Family and friends also knew her to be very kind with a wicked sense of humor and deeply ingrained sense of justice. Her greatest joy after her family was to show others, especially children, the world of books. Until recently, she served at St. Anthony Park Library.

Lisa was preceded in death by her parents, George and Patricia Hassenstein. She is survived by her husband, Rolf; her sons and families, Jens (Martha) of Galesville Wis.; and Gordon (Brooke), of Minneapolis; three grandchildren; and her sisters, Hollis Hassenstein and Laurel Shelton.

A memorial service is scheduled for 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Cremation Society of Minnesota, 7110 France Ave., Edina. Memorials preferred to Alliance Housing or Heifer International.