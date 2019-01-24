Lives Lived





James Dickson

James U. Dickson, Jr., 84, of Vadnais Heights, formerly of Falcon Heights, died Dec. 12.

James is survived by his domestic partner, Dianne Gordon, of St. Paul; and his four children, Tom Dickson, Helena, Mont.; Mary Linehan, Lindstrom, Minn.; Jay Dickson, Portland, Ore.; and Bridget O’Connor of Shoreview, Minn.; three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and by a brother, Gary Dickson of Dakota Dunes, S.D. He was preceded in death by three brothers and by his second wife, Ellen O’Connor Dickson. He was previously married to Cheryl Pashby Dickson of St. Paul.

He was born in 1934 in Rapid City, S.D., and spent most of his early life in Sturgis, S.D. James graduated from the University of South Dakota with a business degree, and worked with his father in forest-products and construction businesses in Sturgis, and then was employed by forest-products associations in Albuquerque, N.M., and Portland, Ore.

In 1967, the Great Northern Railway in St. Paul hired him. For that organization, which eventually became the Burlington Northern Railroad, James held various executive positions in St. Paul, Fort Worth, Tex., and Denver, Colo., as head of market research and economic services, lobbyist, and speechwriter.

After an early retirement, James moved back to the Twin Cities and put his master’s degree in communications to work teaching speech and writing for 10 years to graduate students at St. Mary’s and Hamline universities. During that time, he was a successful freelance writer and business communication consultant.

He also served two terms on the Minnesota Business Partnership board and was an accomplished potter. Memorials may be given to Giving Voice, the Twin Cities organization for choruses for people living with dementia and their loved ones, at givingvoice.org/donate.

A memorial service was held on Dec. 30 at the Como Park Conservatory.

Leland Green

Leland Joseph “Lee” Green, 86, died Dec. 20.

Lee was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Dorothy Green. He is survived by children Kathy Green (Mike Rother), Ellen (Doug) Friberg, Chris (Kathy) Green, Jeff Green, Jenny (Patrick) Coyne, Karen Green, and Aimee (Brian) Whitmore; 19 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren: sister Alice Olsen; and dear friend and cribbage partner Greg Schones.

Lee spent most of his life as a St. Paul resident, working for more than 30 years for the City of St. Paul and was a longtime parishioner and choir member at the Church of the Holy Childhood.

In his spare time, he was active and served in leadership positions with several organizations, including Boy Scouts of America. St. Paul City-County Men’s Golf League, Holy Childhood Schola Cantorum, and PERA (St. Paul) Retiree Association. Additionally, Lee had several hobbies, including painting, photography, gardening, collecting musical instruments, traveling and playing cribbage. Special thanks to the staff at Sunrise Senior Living of Roseville for caring for Lee with dignity and respect in his later years.

Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Dec. 27 at Holy Childhood Catholic Church, with interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials preferred to either Sharing and Caring Hands or Holy Childhood Choir Fund.

Norma Harrisville

Norma Alice Harrisville, 89, former longtime resident of St. Anthony Park, died Dec. 20.

Norma was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Vincent and Edel Haggerty. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, as well as literacy tutor, artist, vocalist, avid reader and tender of roses.

Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Roy; children, Randi Marie (Bradley) Lundell, Roy Alvin III (Mary), Lars Gunder (Christie), and Carol Louise (David) Young; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and sister, Carol Haggerty.

Norma’s funeral service was held Dec. 27, at Cross Lutheran Church in Maplewood, with burial at Lakewood Cemetery, Minneapolis.

Memorials preferred to New Life Lutheran Church, Menomonie, Wis.; Antioch–Living Word Church, Falcon Heights; or Lyngblomsten Foundation in Como Park.

LaDine Lindberg

LaDine (Chard) Lindberg, died Nov. 30 at Our Lady of Peace Hospice in St. Paul. She was born in Liberty, Kansas, Aug. 31, 1929, to William Bryan Chard and Docia Zeda Tedder.

LaDine was preceded in death by husband Stanley; sons-in-law Thomas Maciazka and Anthony Moravitz; great-granddaughter Abigail Rose Maciazka; brothers Burl (Bertha) and Mervin (Naomi); sisters Norma Borchardt (Eddie), Glena Buggs, Helen Markley, and Darlene Chard.

She is survived by brother Billy Chard (Barb); children Bonnie Maciazka, Karl (Callie), Joyce McCabe (Kevin), Mark (Sherry), and Eric (Ryan Towers); six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life was held Dec. 15 at Falcon Heights United Church of Christ. Memorials Preferred to Our Lady of Peace Hospice.

Susan Schowalter

Susan E. Showalter, (née McNamara), 70, formerly of St. Anthony Park, died Dec. 15, 2018. Susan jumped a year in grade school, was a math whiz, a student at Gustavus Adolphus College, a junior high teacher, a loving mother, a mid-career Bush Fellow scholar at the University of Minnesota, a health-care policy analyst, a loving grandmother, and a believer in Mr. Rogers.

Her working passion became philanthropy, helping guide foundations in grantmaking. She was especially proud to assist Native American tribes and reservations in Minnesota and the Dakotas. In the early ’80s, Susan also served as a stellar business manager of Park Press Inc., publisher of The Bugle.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, David; daughters Abbey (Showalter-Loch) and Kira (Weier), sons-in-law, Tim and Matt; and four grandchildren.

A celebration of Susan’s life will be held Wednesday, Jan. 30, at 4 p.m., at First Universalist Church, 3400 Dupont Ave. S., Minneapolis. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Neil Skildum

Neil D. Skildum, 96, died Dec. 4, 2018.

Neil was a WWII Army veteran and former Staff Sgt. 11th Armored Division. He was an outdoorsman and very proud of his family and grandchildren.

Neil was preceded in death by his wife, Marion, and brother, Gerald. He is survived by daughter, Jan Hanson; sons, Tom (Nancy), Denny (Anne Lageson) and Rick (Penny) Skildum; eight grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

His memorial service was held Dec. 10 at Como Park Lutheran Church, with interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.

Memorials preferred to Honor Flight Twin Cities or Como Park Lutheran Church.