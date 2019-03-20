Lives Lived

Frederick Arny

Frederick D. “Rick” Arny, M.D., 82, died on Feb. 23.

Preceded in death by his wife, Carla Arny, Rick is survived by son Carl (JoAnn) and daughter Karyn Grebner (Peter); four grandchildren; brother Peter (Carol); and sister-in-law, Marilyn Arny.

A graduate of Murray High School and the University of Minnesota Medical School, Arny served in the United States Air Force for two years following the completion of his residency. He was one of the original partners of St. Paul Internists, providing patient care in the clinic and hospital until his retirement in 1999.

When Rick was not caring for others, he enjoyed photography, biking and spending time with his family. As he was a generous man during his living years, his generosity continues in death by the donation of his whole body to the Anatomy Bequest Program at the University of Minnesota.

A celebration of life was held March 8 at St. Anthony Park United Church of Christ. Memorials are preferred to the church.

Beverly Clarkin

Beverly Clarkin, 90, of Falcon Heights, was born Nov. 13, 1928, and died Feb. 27.

She was preceded in death by her sons, Michael and Patrick; granddaughter Lora Hatlestad; former husband Maurice; her parents, Lawrence and Margaret Eiswirth; brother and sister-in-law James and Mary Eiswirth. She is survived by daughter Margaret; daughters-in-law Peggy Clarkin and Rebecca Clarkin-Dunham (Steve); three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated March 5 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Roseville

Nina Jorgensen

Nina Joyce Halling Jorgensen, longtime former St. Anthony Park resident and University of Minnesota staff member, died Feb. 22 in Alexandria, Minn., where she had moved a few years ago to be near family. She was 103 at her death.

Nina lived here in one of the Brewster Street apartments near the railroad tracks and was known far and wide for her fine garden on a plot near the tracks. Other residents of those apartments include many new immigrants. She befriended all and they watched over her, in turn.

Nina worked at the University of Minnesota Plant Pathology library from 1965 until 1985. She traveled extensively, loved gardening, playing cards, going to the lake and having coffee with her St. Anthony Park friends.

She is survived by children Dean (Leeann) Jorgensen of Alexandria and Charlene (Walt) Ray of Mora, Minn.; six grandchildren; three step-grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. A celebration of Nina’s spirit and life will be held in July 2019 in Alexandria. She will be buried in the Arco City Cemetery.

Joseph Michels

Joseph Michels, 91, longtime resident of St. Anthony Park and a retired architect who practiced here for nearly 50 years, died recently.

Joe was particularly known for residential designs. His signature houses were respectful of their sites and featured striking forms, generous windows, unpainted wood, and occasionally decorative floral or geometric colored-glass panels. Architecture as a form of art interested him more than architecture as a business, and perceptive clients often became his personal friends. Some of his designs were built in the St. Anthony Park and University Grove neighborhoods.

The son of Oscar and Lucille Michels, Joe grew up in the Milwaukee suburb of Shorewood. He moved to Minneapolis after being discharged from the Navy following the end of WWII. With the GI Bill in hand, he enrolled at the University of Minnesota to study architecture. After receiving his degree, Joe and Eileen Manning, an architectural historian, were married. Their son James was born several years later.

Richard Swensen

Richard “Dick” David Swensen, 88, died on Jan. 10. He and his wife Grace were active members of St. Anthony Park Lutheran Church.

Dick got his Ph.D. in physical chemistry from the University of Iowa in 1961. He served on the Atomic Energy Commission.

He joined the faculty of Wisconsin State College-River Falls in 1955, where he taught chemistry, physics, mathematics and team-taught Great Ideas in Science. In 1970, he was named the Johnson Foundation Distinguished Professor.

Dick and Grace were among 31 awarded the Department of State’s Millennium International Volunteer Award in 2000 for their contributions to international educational and cultural exchange and enhancing the cause of global understanding.

He was preceded in death by his grandson Thomas, and is survived by his wife Grace; six children, including Linda Haefemeyer (Jeffrey) of Como Park; 19 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be given to UW-RF Richard and Grace Swensen Scholarship, Lutheran World Relief or St. Anthony Park Lutheran Church.

A memorial service was held at the church Feb. 2.



Richard Thorp

Richard Glenn Thorp, 92, formerly of Falcon Heights, died Feb. 16. He was a former Roseville Area Schools physical education teacher and coach.

Richard was preceded in death by wife Ann Thorp; his parents, Henry and Alice Thorp, and siblings Alice Mattson, Henry, Earl, Bob, Donald, and Willard Thorp. He is survived by his son Rick Thorp (Cindy) of Brooklyn Park; daughters Dr. Deborah Thorp (Kathleen Murphy) of Minneapolis and Ann Benesh (Bill) of Nashville; as well as by 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and his brother in-law, Father William Green of Superior, Wis.

Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Feb. 21 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, with interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to Roseville Area Schools Foundation or Park Nicollet Foundation.

Merna Zakrzewski

Merna June (née Lerol) Zakrzewski, 84, died Feb. 23. She was preceded in death by husbands, Gerhardt Thode and Eugene Zakrzewski; parents Ole and Olga Lerol; two brothers and four sisters.

Merna is survived by children, Roxane Thode, Timothy (Evonne) Thode, and Pamela (John) Jungbauer; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Beulah (Frank) Weiss; brother, Orlin (Joyce) Lerol; and sisters-in-law, Eleanor Lerol and Cathy (David) Pagnac. Her funeral service was held Feb. 28 at Como Park Lutheran Church, with interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.

Edward Zimmer

Edward Doyle “Pete” Zimmer, 93, of Falcon Heights, died Feb. 18. He was born July 2, 1925, in Rapid City, S.D.

Edward served in the U.S. Navy during WWII, from 1943 to 1946. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from the U of M in 1950. Ed was a pioneer in computers in the Twin Cities with Engineering Research Associates, Remington Rand, and was Chief Engineer, vice president and a founding employee of Control Data Corp.

Ed and Marj married in 1954, raising their children in Falcon Heights, where they lived for nearly 60 years. He was a champion of technology, known for helping others with their first computers. His last days were spent with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his son, Stevan. He is survived by his wife Marjorie (Boettcher); his children, Jon, Debra, Bill (Mary), and Peter; and five grandchildren. A memorial service is planned for later in March. Memorials preferred to Falcon Heights UCC Foundation, 1795 Holton St., Falcon Heights 55113.