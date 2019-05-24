Lives Lived

The Park Bugle prints obituaries free of charge as a service to our communities. Send information about area deaths to Mary Mergenthal at mary.mergenthal@gmail.com or call 651-644-1650.

Teresa Hiles

Teresa Ann Hiles, 90, died April 30. She was born in Pine River, Minn., to Homer and Alice (Kosse) Fraser.

She is survived by brothers Leo (Doris) and John (Lois) Fraser, children Susan (John) Mayher, Gary Hiles, Richard (Lynette) Hiles, Paul Hiles, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated May 6 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Roseville, with interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.

Christopher Livingston

Christopher Howard Livingston, 34, lost his battle with mental illness on Nov. 25, 2018. Despite his struggle with anxiety and depression, his kind gentle spirit was evident. Family and friends will miss his warm hugs and loving presence.

When his family moved to Falcon Heights in 1993, Chris attended Falcon Heights Elementary. During these years he enjoyed Little League baseball, playing violin in school orchestras, and studying piano. He attended Roseville Area Middle School and High School into the 10th grade. He transferred to Creative Arts High School in St. Paul, where he graduated in 2004.

In 2004, Chris’s artwork was chosen for exhibition in the Ordway Honors Art Exhibit at the Minnesota Museum of Art. Chris continued painting into his adult years. His other passions were skateboarding, cheering all Minnesota sports teams, and animals that responded to his gentle manner.

Chris is predeceased by his grandparents, Howard Wohlers and Louise and Russell Livingston; and his cat, Fezzik. He is survived by his mother, Gloria Livingston Hutchinson, and stepfather, Jay Hutchinson; his father, David Livingston, and stepmother Janice Porter; grandmother Jean Wohlers; and siblings Annelisa Livingston (Marcus), Nicholas Livingston (Jill), Taylor Livingston (Dani), and Noah Livingston; girlfriend Kasey Boudreau; friend RayQuan Wingo; and his cat Mr. Heisenberg.

Special thanks to his ACT team, to his social workers and lawyers, and others who have supported Chris over the years. To honor Chris, if you cross paths with someone who is suffering, be compassionate and nonjudgmental, because everyone deserves to be loved.

A Celebration of Life for Chris has been held at First Congregational Church of Minnesota in Minneapolis. Memorials preferred to NAMI-MN-Alliance or The Animal Humane Society of St. Paul.

Patricia Moore

Patricia Ames Moore, 90, died May 3.

Pat loved the great outdoors—camping as a child along the Crow River, cross-country skiing through the woods at Steamboat Lake, water skiing on Woman Lake, swimming with the little grandchildren (because their parents said it was too cold to go in!) and singing around the campfire at night while making s’mores with the kids.

Pat loved to bake, loved having her grandchildren stay overnight, loved to dance and to sing. And wow, could she sing! Every Wednesday evening, she could be found at church choir practice. And on Sunday she could bring tears to your eyes with her beautiful, warm soprano voice.

All who knew her will miss Pat’s intense positivity, laughter and smile. Her loving spirit has joined those who passed before her, her husband Bob and sons Bruce and Jim. Special thanks to the incredibly attentive, caring and loving staff at Johanna Shores.

She is survived by children, Douglas (Samira), Cindy (Peter); 11 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service was held May 11 at Falcon Heights United Church of Christ. Memorials preferred to the Falcon Heights Church music program. Private interment will occur at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date.

Robert Stoika

Robert J. “Bob” Stoika, 92, died April 21. He was born and raised in the Como neighborhood area.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; and sisters, Catherine Sweet and Betty Buelow. He is survived by children, John (Lisa), Patti, and Dan; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated April 25 at Church of Corpus Christi in Roseville, with entombment at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to Corpus Christi Church.

Debra Ann Tousignant

Debra Ann (Wessels) Tousignant, 64, died April 25. She is survived by husband Dan; Dan’s family and Deb’s family: Dick (Dad), Greg, Sue, Vicky, Alesha, Dejrianna, Sarayah. Mass of Christian Burial was held May 9 at Church of Corpus Christi, Roseville.

June Wheeler

June Wheeler, 95, died May 3. She was born in St. Paul to Myrtle and Walter Trenkner. June spent the early years of her life in the Como area and graduated from Murray High School in 1941. She attended the University of Minnesota and earned a B.S. degree in public health nursing in 1946.

June worked for the Wilder Foundation as a visiting nurse on the east side of St. Paul, visiting and attending persons in the lower Payne Avenue district and in Swede Hollow. She taught health education classes for the Red Cross at schools in the Twin Cities. She also worked as a nurse at various hospitals, including the Salvation Army Booth Memorial Hospital in Como Park.

Her main career was as director of foster care and medical care at the Children’s Home Society of Minnesota, where she made several trips to South Korea to bring orphans to the U.S. for adoption.

June was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Myrtle Trenkner; brother, Richard Trenkner; and grandson, Samuel Peterson. She is survived by her husband, Richard; children, James, Anne (William) Tisel, Dawn (Michael) Georgieff, Linda (Richard) Peterson and John (Marie Hawthorne); seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

A memorial service was held May 10 at Central Presbyterian Church in downtown St. Paul, with interment at Oakland Cemetery.