Local Artist Wins 2nd Place Award

Lucy Brusic, a resident of St. Anthony Park, won second place in a Juried Art Show sponsored by the Benedictine Center in Maplewood. Her fiber creation, entitled “Contemplation on an Icon” is the result of her weaving as slowly and prayerfully as someone painting a sacred icon.

She is a 15-year member of the Textile Center in Minneapolis, which is a national center for fiber art. For many years she used her skill to create liturgical stoles for the Lutheran Church and now enjoys “playing and experimenting with colors and fibers.”

Several past entries in this Juried Competition at the Benedictine Center have earned her Honorable Mention awards. She’s also won awards at the State Fair.

Brusic has lived in St. Anthony Park for 25 years, with her husband, the Rev. Robert Brusic, who is a retired Lutheran minister. He worked 15 years at Luther Seminary as pastor and director of Discipleship.

The juried exhibit, called “Seeing God,” features area artists whose creative process captures a sense of the divine when seeing the world. About 65 artists submitted their work, which will be on display at St. Paul’s Monastery until March 2. The top three winners share a $375 prize.

This exhibit is part of the Benedictine Center’s “Art & Spirituality” series designed to show how art sustains and expands the spiritual imagination and deepens awe for the beauty of creation. The Center sponsors six exhibits annually, featuring area artists. They are open to the public free of charge from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, go to www.benedictinecenter.org, call 651-777-7251 or email: info@benedictinecenter.org. The Benedictine Center, a ministry of the Benedictine Sisters at St. Paul’s Monastery, is located at 2675 Benet Road in Maplewood.

