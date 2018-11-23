Loretta Nitsch

Lorretta “Connie” Nitsch, 103, died Nov. 3. Born in Cando, N.D., the middle child of nine siblings in the Wilde family, Loretta grew up surrounded by love and laughter.

In 1935, she met and married Karl Nitsch. His job with Burlington Northern took them to various cities in Minnesota and Montana. In 1961, they settled in St. Anthony Park. With daughter Jan Soderling, they became part of the community.

Active in her church, Connie became the “minister” of food and comfort at St. Anthony Park Methodist Church. She was always in the kitchen creating comfort food and nourishing souls with her wisdom.

With the arrival of her granddaughters, Christie and Diana (Duffey), Lorretta’s family was complete. The celebrations with family and friends brought loved ones together throughout the years. Connie’s care packages were a treasure.

Connie and Karl’s 75th wedding anniversary celebration reflected their enduring love for each other, the many friendships they had developed and the family connections they nurtured through the years.

Her funeral service was held Nov. 8 at Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Home, with burial at Roselawn Cemetery.

Memorials are preferred to Centennial United Methodist Church St. Anthony Park Campus.