Lottie Sugdon, 102, of Falcon Heights, died Nov. 22, 2017.

Lottie grew up in Glyndon, Minn., and graduated with a degree in home economics from North Dakota State University in Fargo. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and the outdoors. She loved her work as food judge at the Minnesota State Fair for more than 30 years.

Lottie was preceded in death by her husband, Malcolm E. Sugden; parents; and three brothers. She is survived by her children, Byron (Ann), Lisa (Gene) Gaetke, Paul (Barb), Penny (Jim) Langland and Mark (Betty); eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 20 at Waverly Gardens Chapel, 5919 Centerville Road, North Oaks, with private interment at Roselawn Cemetery.