Louis Frenzel

Louis Daniel Frenzel Jr., 98, of Falcon Heights, died Oct. 19, 2018, at Good Samaritan Ambassador in New Hope, Minn.

He was a professor of wildlife biology at the University of Minnesota from 1969 to 1984, most recently teaching in the biology department at Macalester College.

Louis was preceded in death in 2016 by his wife, Virginia. He is survived by their children Richard, Scot, and Denise, and five grandchildren.

His funeral service was held at St. Michael’s Lutheran Church in Roseville, with interment at Elmhurst Cemetery.