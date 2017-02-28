Lyngblomsten launches life-enrichment centers for older adults

Some 75 percent of adults age 60 and older intend to live in their current home for the rest of their life, according to the 2015 United States of Aging Survey. Many will need a supportive service or two to help make this happen, whether it’s a group recreational activity to address loneliness, a trained volunteer who can help around the house, a support group for caregivers.

In November, Lyngblomsten launched 2nd Half with Lyngblomsten, a new model of service for adults in the second half of life (ages 50 and older) that connects them with community services, resources and opportunities to enhance their quality of life.

The 2nd Half model offers two life-enrichment centers, one in the Como Park neighborhood on the Lyngblomsten campus and another in White Bear Lake, hosted at Redeemer Lutheran Church. These centers offer programming in education and the arts, health, wellness and spirituality, socializing and outings, caregiver support and services, and service opportunities.

“The 2nd Half model is one-of-a-kind,” said Julie Pfab, director of Lyngblomsten Community Services, who oversees 2nd Half with Lyngblomsten. “Our site coordinators at each center have years of experience working with older adults. They are well-equipped to help participants navigate some of the opportunities—and the challenges—that come with aging.”

Pfab also emphasized that 2nd Half’s life-enrichment centers aren’t looking to compete with other service providers. Instead, they’re collaborating with them.

In St. Paul, for example, Lyngblomsten has worked for years with a number of local organizations, including the Amherst H. Wilder Foundation, the Roseville Alzheimer’s and Dementia Community Action Team, and the HealthEast Care System. In White Bear Lake, Pfab and Stofferahn have been working with leadership from the White Bear Area Senior Program for months, identifying areas of collaboration.

Want to learn more about how 2nd Half with Lyngblomsten can impact your life and your community? Community members and members of the press are invited to learn more at two 2nd Half Sampler open houses where they can meet with instructors and staff, preview upcoming programs, get the new spring catalog and win prizes. The open houses will be held Wednesday, March 8, 3-6 p.m., on the Lyngblomsten campus, 1415 Almond Ave., St. Paul; and Monday, March 13, 3-6 p.m., at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3770 Bellaire Ave., White Bear Lake.