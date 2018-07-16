Lyngblomsten’s Mid-Summer Festival is Friday, July 20

Lyngblomsten Care Center invites the community to attend its annual Mid-Summer Festival Friday, July 20, from 2 to 8 p.m., on its St. Paul campus, 1415 W. Almond Ave.

The festival will include an arts showcase featuring works created by older adults, make-and-take art activities, live music and entertainment, wellness opportunities and demonstrations, food, games and more. Admission is free, and food and activities are priced for affordable fun.

This year, the festival will feature a number of activities, including the following:

An arts showcaseexhibiting sketches, pottery, paintings and other pieces created by Lyngblomsten residents, tenants and community program participants.

Make-and-take art activitiesled by the Northern Clay Center, Polymer Clay Guild of Minnesota, ART 4 JOY, Wet Paint, Blick Art Materials and the Alzheimer’s Poetry Project of Minnesota.

Live music and entertainmentwill be provided by the Minnesota Opera, Zorongo Flamenco, Lakeshore Radio Players, Park Square Theatre, MacPhail Center for Music and HealthRHYTHMS Drumming.

The Wellness Lounge,encouraging festivalgoers to learn about the many ways Lyngblomsten promotes wellness throughout the year. Activities will include Tai Chi and seated exercise, chair massages, hand massage and art selfies.

Delicious food, beverages and ice creamprovided by Grand Ole Creamery and I ❤

Games and activitiesfor children, including a bouncy house, fishpond, ring toss, beanbag toss and face painting.

Lyngblomsten held its first summer festival more than 100 years ago in 1913 as a tribute to Anna Quale Fergstad, the nonprofit’s founder and first president.

For more information on this family-friendly event, visit www.CelebrateMSF.com. The Lyngblomsten Mid-Summer Festival is part of ComoFest: Fun Every Weekend in July. Learn more at www.comofest.org.