Sunday, June 23, 2019
Obituaries

Lynn Sweetland Loughrey

19 Jun 2019

Lynn Sweetland Loughrey, 75, a former resident of St. Anthony Park, died on May 23.

In St. Anthony Park, Lynn attended Guttersen and Murray schools. Lynn worked 30 years for the Veterans Administration, first here in St Paul where she was chosen the Civil Servant of the Year in 1984, and then in Austin, Texas, until she retired in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Lynn enjoyed art, music and reading. Lynn was known for her persistence and her wicked sense of humor. Her final words of wisdom were “Life should be fun.” She is survived by her siblings, Stephen L. Sr. (Carol), Lark and Heather (Steven Coz).

