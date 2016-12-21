Mailbox goes missing!

If you’ve tried to mail letters at the mailbox on Gove Place, just north of Como Avenue next to Park Service, you know that the box is gone. The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) removed it in November.

With the opening of the new Como Station at the corner of Doswell and Como avenues, the USPS is consolidating collections in the 55108 ZIP code area, USPS spokesman Pete Nowacki said.

“A new, larger snorkel box will be installed soon in front of Como Station,” he said.

The two mailboxes in front of Frattallone’s Hardware—where the Como Station used to be—will be removed after that box at the new post office is installed.

The new Como Station has 24- hour lobby service and customers can drop off their mail inside anytime of the day, Nowacki said.