March/April EVENTS
St. Anthony Park Area Seniors [SAPAS]
March
25 Monday
St. Anthony Park Area Seniors Spring and Easter card-making, Seal Hi-Rise, 825 Seal St., 4-5:30 p.m.
April
4 Thursday
St. Anthony Park Area Seniors. Caregiver and Bereavement Support Groups at SAP United Church of Christ, 2129 Commonwealth Ave., 10-11:30 a.m. All are welcome.
9 Tuesday
Blood-pressure clinic, Seal Hi-Rise, 825 Seal St., 3-3:30 p.m.
10 Wednesday
St. Anthony Park Area Seniors. Spring and Easter card-making, Senior Leisure Center, 2200 Hillside Ave., 9:30-11 a.m.
11 Thursday
“First Man” movie at 2 p.m. at the St. Anthony Park Library, 2245 Como Ave. No charge.
Blood-pressure clinic, SAP Library, 2245 Como Ave., 1:30 -2 p.m.
12 Friday
St. Paul Area Seniors’ Game Day, Centennial United Methodist Church, 2200 Hillside Ave., 10 a.m.-noon. No charge or registration required
19 Friday
St. Anthony Park Area Seniors. Game Day, Centennial United Methodist Church, 2200 Hillside Ave., 10 a.m.-noon. No charge or registration required
Weekly SAPASA offerings
Mondays & Thursdays
Exercise class from 2-3 p.m. at Lauderdale City Hall, 1891 Walnut St.
Tuesdays
Exercise class on Tuesdays from 2:30-3:30 p.m. at SAP Library, 2245 Como Ave.
Tuesdays & Fridays
Exercise class from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Co-sponsored by the SAP Library, 2245 Como Ave. 2:30 p.m.-3:30 pm.
Wednesdays
Exercise class on Wednesdays from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Centennial United Methodist Church, 2200 Hillside Ave.
Blood pressure clinic on Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m.-noon at Centennial United Methodist Church.
Fridays
Chair yoga on Fridays from 2:30-3:30 p.m. at SAP Library, 2245 Como Ave.
Other organizations, groups
April
15 Monday
Community Sing, Olson Campus Center, Luther Seminary, 1490 Fulham St., St. Paul; 6:30 p.m. gathering, 7-8:30 p.m. singing. Event is free, but a hat will be passed to help support the music leaders and to make the sings possible.
Langford Park Recreation Center
https://www.stpaul.gov/facilities/langford-park-recreation-center or call (651) 298-5765
Parks and Recreation classes for adults at the Urban Growler
30 April
Wood Sign Décor, 6:30-8 p.m. $40
28 May
Canvas Painting, 6:30-8 p.m. $35
Classes Held at Langford Park
Through March 28
Walking in Langford Park gym: Thursdays and Fridays from 2:30-3:30 p.m.
March 1
Minecraft Game Designer ages 6-11, 1-4 p.m. $40
March 8
Parents Night Out, 6-9 p.m., ages 4-12, $10/child
March 11-May 6
Zumba for adults, Mondays, 7:45-8:45 p.m. $6
March 22
Canvas painting ages 7-11, 1-3 p.m. $30
March 28-May 16
Intermediate Pilates for adults, Thursdays, 11 a.m.-noon. $59
April 1-5
LEGO Jedi Engineering, ages 5-7 and 8-12, 1-4 p.m. $115
April 10-May 15
Tumbling ages 3-5 on Wednesdays, 5-5:45 p.m. $30
April 13
Helicopter Egg Drop, 1 p.m., Free
April 16 & May 15
Let’s Soak and Scrub This Winter Away for Adults, 6-8 p.m. $5 + $10 supply fee.
April 19
Beach Party Art, ages 4-9, 1:30-3:30 p.m. $25.
Gardening Classes for Adults
April 23-May 7
Introductory Vegetable Gardening, Tuesdays, 6:30-8 p.m. Free.
May 21
Advanced Vegetable Gardening, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Free.
Join the Langford Park Booster Club by contacting Courtney Moriarty at Langford Park
Northwest Como Recreation Center
www.stpaul.gov/northwestcomoRec
(651) 298-5813
Spring Break field trips ages 7-17 to the movies, swimming, bowling, contact Rec Center for details
April 8
Art/Wine/Pizza, for adults 21+, 6:45-9 p.m. $50
April 9-May 28
American Sign Language ages 13-17, Tuesdays, 6-7:30 p.m. $8
April 16-May 21
Artist Workshop Spring, ages 6-13, Tuesdays, 3:15-5:15 p.m. $60
April 27
Parents Night Out, 6-9 p.m., ages 4-12, $10/child
April 29-May 20
Planting with NW Como staff, ages 7-14, Mondays, 3:15-4:15 p.m. Free
March 8, Friday
Movie Night for adults, movie begins at 7 p.m.
Join the Northwest Como Booster Club by contacting Teresa Little at Northwest Como.
Saint Anthony Park Library April Events
Saint Anthony Park Library, 2245 Como Ave.
All events and classes take place in the Saint Anthony Park Library auditorium unless otherwise noted.
April
1 Monday
Maker Break–Henna Designs. Learn how to create traditional Indian designs and use henna for body decoration. Limited to 30 school-age participants. Maker Break is made possible by support from the Minnesota Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund. 1:30-3 p.m.
Middle School Book Club. Calling all sixth to eighth-graders, join us for a discussion. Please register and pick up a copy of the book at the Information Desk. 6:30-7:30 p.m.
3 Wednesday
Maker Break–Bubblemancy. Participants can learn the science of bubbles and have a chance to experiment the possibilities of bubbles. Attendees will even make bubble art to take home! Limited to 30 school-age participants. 12:30-2 p.m.
25 Thursday
After the Genocide: Refugees and Climate Change in Bosnia. In recognition of World Book Day on April 23, the library welcomes Prof. Alex Alvarez, author of Unstable Ground: Climate Change, Conflict, and Genocide. Alvarez’s book looks at the human impact of climate change and its potential to provoke some of the most troubling crimes against humanity—ethnic conflict, war, and genocide. 7-8 p.m.