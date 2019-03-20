March/April EVENTS

St. Anthony Park Area Seniors [SAPAS]

March

25 Monday

St. Anthony Park Area Seniors Spring and Easter card-making, Seal Hi-Rise, 825 Seal St., 4-5:30 p.m.



April

4 Thursday

St. Anthony Park Area Seniors. Caregiver and Bereavement Support Groups at SAP United Church of Christ, 2129 Commonwealth Ave., 10-11:30 a.m. All are welcome.

9 Tuesday

Blood-pressure clinic, Seal Hi-Rise, 825 Seal St., 3-3:30 p.m.

10 Wednesday

St. Anthony Park Area Seniors. Spring and Easter card-making, Senior Leisure Center, 2200 Hillside Ave., 9:30-11 a.m.

11 Thursday

“First Man” movie at 2 p.m. at the St. Anthony Park Library, 2245 Como Ave. No charge.

Blood-pressure clinic, SAP Library, 2245 Como Ave., 1:30 -2 p.m.

12 Friday

St. Paul Area Seniors’ Game Day, Centennial United Methodist Church, 2200 Hillside Ave., 10 a.m.-noon. No charge or registration required

19 Friday

St. Anthony Park Area Seniors. Game Day, Centennial United Methodist Church, 2200 Hillside Ave., 10 a.m.-noon. No charge or registration required

Weekly SAPASA offerings

Mondays & Thursdays

Exercise class from 2-3 p.m. at Lauderdale City Hall, 1891 Walnut St.

Tuesdays

Exercise class on Tuesdays from 2:30-3:30 p.m. at SAP Library, 2245 Como Ave.

Tuesdays & Fridays

Exercise class from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Co-sponsored by the SAP Library, 2245 Como Ave. 2:30 p.m.-3:30 pm.

Wednesdays

Exercise class on Wednesdays from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Centennial United Methodist Church, 2200 Hillside Ave.

Blood pressure clinic on Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m.-noon at Centennial United Methodist Church.

Fridays

Chair yoga on Fridays from 2:30-3:30 p.m. at SAP Library, 2245 Como Ave.

Other organizations, groups

April

15 Monday

Community Sing, Olson Campus Center, Luther Seminary, 1490 Fulham St., St. Paul; 6:30 p.m. gathering, 7-8:30 p.m. singing. Event is free, but a hat will be passed to help support the music leaders and to make the sings possible.

Langford Park Recreation Center

https://www.stpaul.gov/facilities/langford-park-recreation-center or call (651) 298-5765

Parks and Recreation classes for adults at the Urban Growler

30 April

Wood Sign Décor, 6:30-8 p.m. $40

28 May

Canvas Painting, 6:30-8 p.m. $35

Classes Held at Langford Park

Through March 28

Walking in Langford Park gym: Thursdays and Fridays from 2:30-3:30 p.m.

March 1

Minecraft Game Designer ages 6-11, 1-4 p.m. $40

March 8

Parents Night Out, 6-9 p.m., ages 4-12, $10/child

March 11-May 6

Zumba for adults, Mondays, 7:45-8:45 p.m. $6

March 22

Canvas painting ages 7-11, 1-3 p.m. $30

March 28-May 16

Intermediate Pilates for adults, Thursdays, 11 a.m.-noon. $59

April 1-5

LEGO Jedi Engineering, ages 5-7 and 8-12, 1-4 p.m. $115

April 10-May 15

Tumbling ages 3-5 on Wednesdays, 5-5:45 p.m. $30

April 13

Helicopter Egg Drop, 1 p.m., Free

April 16 & May 15

Let’s Soak and Scrub This Winter Away for Adults, 6-8 p.m. $5 + $10 supply fee.

April 19

Beach Party Art, ages 4-9, 1:30-3:30 p.m. $25.

Gardening Classes for Adults

April 23-May 7

Introductory Vegetable Gardening, Tuesdays, 6:30-8 p.m. Free.

May 21

Advanced Vegetable Gardening, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Free.

Join the Langford Park Booster Club by contacting Courtney Moriarty at Langford Park

Northwest Como Recreation Center

www.stpaul.gov/northwestcomoRec

(651) 298-5813

Spring Break field trips ages 7-17 to the movies, swimming, bowling, contact Rec Center for details

April 8

Art/Wine/Pizza, for adults 21+, 6:45-9 p.m. $50

April 9-May 28

American Sign Language ages 13-17, Tuesdays, 6-7:30 p.m. $8

April 16-May 21

Artist Workshop Spring, ages 6-13, Tuesdays, 3:15-5:15 p.m. $60

April 27

Parents Night Out, 6-9 p.m., ages 4-12, $10/child

April 29-May 20

Planting with NW Como staff, ages 7-14, Mondays, 3:15-4:15 p.m. Free

March 8, Friday

Movie Night for adults, movie begins at 7 p.m.

Join the Northwest Como Booster Club by contacting Teresa Little at Northwest Como.

Saint Anthony Park Library April Events

Saint Anthony Park Library, 2245 Como Ave.

All events and classes take place in the Saint Anthony Park Library auditorium unless otherwise noted.

April

1 Monday

Maker Break–Henna Designs. Learn how to create traditional Indian designs and use henna for body decoration. Limited to 30 school-age participants. Maker Break is made possible by support from the Minnesota Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund. 1:30-3 p.m.

Middle School Book Club. Calling all sixth to eighth-graders, join us for a discussion. Please register and pick up a copy of the book at the Information Desk. 6:30-7:30 p.m.

3 Wednesday

Maker Break–Bubblemancy. Participants can learn the science of bubbles and have a chance to experiment the possibilities of bubbles. Attendees will even make bubble art to take home! Limited to 30 school-age participants. 12:30-2 p.m.

25 Thursday

After the Genocide: Refugees and Climate Change in Bosnia. In recognition of World Book Day on April 23, the library welcomes Prof. Alex Alvarez, author of Unstable Ground: Climate Change, Conflict, and Genocide. Alvarez’s book looks at the human impact of climate change and its potential to provoke some of the most troubling crimes against humanity—ethnic conflict, war, and genocide. 7-8 p.m.