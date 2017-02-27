March brings Music in the Park Series and Family Concerts to St. Anthony Park

The Schubert Club has a number of musical events lined up for March in St. Anthony Park. The Music in the Park Family Concerts series will open its 27th season Friday, March 3, with two performances by Yolanda Kondonassis, harp, and Jason Vieaux, guitar.

The two soloists and recording artists will join forces in a program featuring “Spirit of Trees” by Alan Hovhaness and other works that bring music and nature together. Readings from Kondonassis’s book Our House Is Round: A Kid’s Book About Why Protecting Our Earth Matters, will carry a message about taking care of our natural resources.

All Family Concerts are held at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 2136 Carter Ave., and have two performances, one at 6 p.m. and one at 7:15 p.m. Seating is limited and tickets for all of the 6 p.m. concerts are going quickly.

Later in the month, the Scandinavian Trio will perform Friday, March 24. The trio features Ross Sutter, guitar; Cheryl Paschke, nykelharpa and fiddle; and Marya Hart, piano.

New this year: Attendees can choose their own pricing: tickets are $0 to $5 per person. Advanced ticket reservations are strongly encouraged (no tickets required for babes in arms up to age 1).

Also in March, the Schubert Club will present a concert with violinist Alina Ibragimova and pianist Cédric Tiberghien Sunday, March 26, at 4 p .m. at St. Anthony Park United Church of Christ. A preconcert talk will begin at 3 p.m. Performing music from baroque to new commissions, on both modern and period instruments, Ibragimova has a long-standing partnership with Tiberghien.

Tickets to the concert are limited. You can order tickets for any of these concerts at schubertclub.org or call the box office, 651-292-3268.