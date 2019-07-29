Marjorie Alexander

Marjorie Anne Alexander, 91, died on June 25 surrounded by her family in her beloved home.

A renowned lifelong fine artist, Marjorie traveled extensively, often with her devoted late husband Harold H. “Alex” Alexander. Together, she and Alex found and created beauty wherever they were.

Marge not only traveled for her personal art exhibitions but also to share her talents and expertise. She used her skills to reach out to struggling international communities, and taught groups of primarily women to find and use local plant fibers to make handmade paper and paper products as a source of stabilizing income.

Among the many organizations she cherished, Marge belonged to the International Association of Hand Papermakers (IAPMA) and the National League of American Pen Women.

Marge was a longtime dedicated member of the congregation at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church of St. Anthony Park.

She is survived by her five children, Jeffrey (Debba), Cassie (Bill), Peter (Diane), Timothy (Anita) and Patrick (Larry), as well as eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

A memorial service was held July 6 at St. Matthew’s. Memorials may be made to St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church or the Humane Society of the United States.