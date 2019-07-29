Monday, July 29, 2019
Obituaries

Martha Weinzetl

18 Jul 2019

Martha (Andert) Weinzetl, 96, a longtime Como Park resident, died on June 17.

Martha was a warm, loving woman who was dedicated to caring for her family, including her large extended family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Martin; brother, John Andert; and sister, Rose Tschida. She is survived by her son, Larry; sister Gertrude Ungar; and brother Len (Sara) Andert.

Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated June 21 at Maternity of Mary Catholic Church with interment at Roselawn Cemetery.

