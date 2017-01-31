Mary Choitz

Mary Jane Steinke Choitz, 93, died Dec. 13, 2016. She was born Sept. 16, 1923, in Mishawaka, Ind., to Nancy Shoup Steinke and Fred Steinke, first among six children.

She married Walter Choitz in 1946, after they met at a church youth group. Mary and Walt raised their children in South Bend, Ind. They moved to the Twin Cities in the mid-’80s and joined St. Anthony Park Lutheran Church. For a number of years, they served as church custodians there.

Mary is survived by two children and their spouses, Nancy and Bill Lorimer (of St. Anthony Park) and Paul and Rebecca Choitz; five grandchildren and their spouses, Amanda Lorimer, Louisa and Zachary Jaehn, Carl Lorimer and Claire Theaker Brown, Nicholas and Amanda Choitz, and April Choitz; seven great-grandchildren, Christopher, Tamara and Nicholas Choitz, Grace Cuccia, Ian and Estelle Jaehn, and Penelope Lorimer-Brown; and two sisters.

Her memorial service was held Dec. 16 at St. Anthony Park Lutheran Church. Memorials may be made to the church.