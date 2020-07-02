Mary Schmidt, 89, died March 30, 2020. Margaret Mary Ryan was born to Donald and Eileen Ryan on March 10, 1931; born and raised in Brainerd. She married Donald Schmidt in 1951 and settled in Como Park, where she raised her own seven children, neighbor kids and wayward teenagers.

Mary taught at St. Andrew’s and Maternity of Mary schools where she became a second grade institution.

Mary is survived by all seven children, Mark, Molly, Terry, Tim, Dick, Ellen and Zeila, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is preceded by, among others, her husband Donald. Her funeral will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be sent to Birthright of Brainerd, 401 W. Laurel St., Suite B, Brainerd, MN 56401, or to Maternity of Mary/St. Andrew’s Catholic School, 592 W Arlington Ave., St. Paul, MN 55117 for literacy programming.