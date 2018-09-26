Wednesday, September 26, 2018
Obituaries

Max Goodmanson

26 Sep 2018

Max Lee Goodmanson, Jr., 64, of Lauderdale, died Aug. 3, 2018. “Uncle Max,” as most knew him, was born Aug. 11, 1953, in Minneapolis.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Max Lee Sr. and Vernette Mavis (Chelman) Goodmanson. He is survived by his three brothers, Merl (Cami), Daryle (Connie), and Tom.

Uncle Max had a huge heart and spent much of his life dedicated to his faith, his family, and serving others. He will be missed greatly.

A celebration of life service and was held at Roseville Lutheran Church on Aug. 17.

