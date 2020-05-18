May Midpoint

Here is the latest “Bugle Midpoint,” a mid-month Web report on some new local news and information since the publication of our May issue:

Different format for this year’s July 4th holiday festivities

For the first time in memory, the St. Anthony Park 4th in the Park Committee is canceling the annual July 4th parade and related in-person activities, citing the need for social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This year would have been the 73rd year of the St. Anthony Park neighborhood’s 4th in the Park event,” said Colleen Healy, a 4th in the Park Committee member. However, the volunteer organizers decided that due to the coronavirus pandemic, “it was time to pivot and plan an alternative, safer way for the community to celebrate the Fourth of July.”

Despite canceling the parade, the 4th in the Park Committee is planning various activities including a virtual float parade, to celebrate July 4th and support local businesses. A full report is coming in the June issue of the Bugle

—Como Park High 2020 commencement going virtual.

Following directives from St. Paul Public Schools, Como Park’ High School’s graduation ceremony will keep its scheduled time of 5:30 p.m. on June 1 but will be presented online in a “virtual” format.

Photos of the graduates in their caps and gowns are being sent in and uploaded into the commencement ceremony recording. Names will be announced while the pictures are projected. Ridwan Yussuf is scheduled as the commencement student speaker and retiring teacher Dave Stahlman will be the faculty speaker.

The speeches and photo slideshow of graduates will be pre-recorded and then streamed for Como families to watch and celebrate together.



–Fundraising plant sale deadline May 20

The deadline is Tuesday, May 20 to order plants from the St. Anthony Park Garden Club’s COVID-safer plant sale. Pollinator plants, herbs and vegetables are available. The sale is being co-sponsored by the St. Anthony Park Community Council.

Net proceeds from the sale will go to the St. Paul Fire Foundation to buy personal protective equipment for our first responders.

To view the available plant list and to place an online order, visit:

www.StAnthonyParkGardenClub.com Your order must be placed by May 20. If you have questions, email: sapgcsale@gmail.com