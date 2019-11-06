Maysel Guenthner, 94, died on Sept. 4. She grew up in Wyocena and Portage, Wis. She later moved to Chicago to work for American Airlines, where she met her future husband, Don. They moved to Roseville in 1972 to raise their family.

As an experienced curler, Maysel introduced Don to the sport and they played as a part of a mixed doubles team for years.

Maysel was an integral part of her neighborhood. Her annual battle with leaves was the stuff of neighborhood legend. She delighted in attending her grandchildren’s band concerts, piano recitals and school plays.

Maysel is survived by son Greg of Seattle; daughter Lianne (Jeffrey Lund), of St. Paul; and three grandchildren. A celebration of her life was held Oct. 13 at Falcon Heights Church of Christ, with internment at Fort Snelling. Memorials may be directed to Falcon Heights United Church of Christ–Women’s Fellowship; Planned Parenthood; or donor’s choice.