MCEA awards local environmental leaders

Two St. Anthony Park residents were recently awarded for their environmental work by the Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy (MCEA). District 66A Rep. Alice Hausman, DFL, received the Paddling Upstream Award for her efforts to secure funding for transit projects and for her long-standing advocacy to prevent copper-nickel mining pollution. Hausman is the minority leader on the House Capitol Investment Committee.

Greta Gauthier, legislative director of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, was recognized for her defense of Minnesota’s environmental protection laws with the Environmental Envoy award. This is the first time the MCEA has presented an award to a Minnesota executive branch employee. Gauthier received the Environmental Envoy Award, which is given to agency staff members who show leadership defending Minnesota’s environmental protections.

Also honored were Sens. Chris Eaton, DFL-Brooklyn Center; and Erik Simonson, DFL-Duluth; and Rep. Jamie Becker-Finn, DFL-Roseville; for their environmental leadership.