You have one more chance to hear from St. Paul’s mayoral candidates at the Saint Anthony Park Community Foundation’s annual meeting Thursday, Nov. 2, 7-8:30 p.m., at Murray Middle School. At least seven of the 10 candidates who will be on the Nov. 7 ballot will be there, said Jon Schumacher, foundation executive director. Murray is located at 2200 Buford Ave. in St. Anthony Park.