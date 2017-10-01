Meet your friendly neighborhood St. Paul Parks and Rec staff

The people who manage the St. Paul Parks and Recreation centers in the Bugle area would love to hear from you. They want to know what kind of programming you would like to see at the centers, and they’d like to see you get involved in the centers’ booster programs.

Let us introduce you to the people who manage St. Paul’s Langford, Northwest Como and North Dale Rec Centers:

Darcy Rivers is the community recreation director and oversees staffing and programming at all three parks. Rivers, who has worked with the city for 40 years, has a bachelor’s degree in physical education and coaching from the University of Minnesota. Rivers says that working with the community, her co-workers and having the freedom to try new programs is what she loves best about her job.

Brian Tobritzhofer is the community recreation specialist at North Dale, 1414 N. St. Albans St. He’s worked with the city for eight years, attended the University of St. Thomas, and likes working with athletics and youth. He enjoys softball, podcasting and Fantasy Sports. You can contact Tobritzhofer at 651-558-2329.

John Haldeman is the community recreation specialist at Northwest Como, 1515 N. Hamline Ave. He’s worked with the city for one year, has a bachelor’s degree in recreation and tourism administration from Winona State University and says, “knowing the hard work we do is so our community can have fun,” is what he likes most about his job. You can contact Haldeman at 651-298-5813.

Courtney Moriarty came to Langford Park, 30 Langford Park, a year ago as the community recreation specialist. She has a bachelor’s degree in sport management from Minnesota State University Bemidji and a master’s in sport management from Concordia University in St. Paul. Staff development is her expertise, and she plays competitive softball. You can contact Moriarty at 651-298-5765.

Here is the contact information for each center’s booster club:

Langford: St. Anthony Park Booster Club meets the third Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. at Langford. Contact Scott Hamilton, 651-329-8609 or scotth@langfordparkhockey.com.

Northwest Como: The Northwest Como Booster Club contact is Dillon Larsen, 651-917-8399 or dillonlarsen@hotmail.com. You can find the club on Facebook at Northwest Como Booster Club.

North Dale: The North Dale Booster Club contact is Joe Byrnes, bluzdogg49@msn.com. Find the club on Facebook at North Dale Community Center Booster Club

To find out about programming at any St. Paul Parks and Rec center, go to https://www.stpaul.gov/departments/parks-recreation.