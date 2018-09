Michael T. Mennie, 77, of Lauderdale, died Aug. 11, 2018. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Bernadette “Bunny”; son, Michael (Sheila); and two grandchildren.

The family wishes to thank the caring staff at the St. Anthony Park Home.

His funeral service was held Aug. 17 at Washburn-McCreavy Hillside Chapel in Minneapolis.