Mid-Continent Oceanographic Institute to host two open houses

The Mid-Continent Oceanographic Institute (MOI) will host two open houses in September, one for tutors and volunteers and one for parents, educators and families.

If you’ve thought about tutoring or volunteering in a school, or maybe you’re a writer and want to work with the young writers of the future, the Mid-Continent Oceanographic Institute (MOI) may be able to help. MOI is in need of tutors and volunteers to help students build their creative writing skills.

Learn more about it at an open house Wednesday, Sept. 13, 6-8 p.m., at the center, located at 2388 W. University Ave., St. Paul.

Parents and teachers are invited to attend the Family Open House Thursday, Sept. 21, 4-6 p.m. Participants can take a look at the space, try some writing prompts, enjoy snacks and find out what to do next to get involved.

Find out more about MOI at http://www.moi-msp.org.