MidModMen celebrates five years with benefit for People & Pets

MidModMen+friends, 2401 W. University Ave., is celebrating five years in business this October and is using the occasion to raise money and awareness for the local nonprofit organization People & Pets Together (PPT).

“People & Pets Together is at the front lines in our community keeping pets in their homes when their people experience financial challenges,” said MidModMen+friends owner Neal Kielar. “As pet owners and a local small business, it’s a cause that resonates with us.

“We want to use our own good fortune to help PPT continue its work, so we’re essentially donating our celebration to their effort,” he said.

During its fifth-anniversary celebration week the home furnishings store will donate 5 percent of sales to PPT. The store will also host an in-store event Saturday, Oct. 21, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with family- and pet-friendly activities:

• For a small donation, you can rent a costume and have your pet photographed.

• You can purchase pet costumes at the event from PPT, just in time for Halloween.

• You and your pet can be social media stars on Instagram and Facebook.

• You’ll find special pet-themed merchandise, with 100% of sales donated to PPT.

• There will be pet and people treats.

PPT is one of the nation’s first surrender prevention programs. The organization offers assistance to families during economic hardships by providing pet food to food shelves, hosting subsidized vaccination clinics, working closely with veterinarians to offset client costs and operating Minnesota’s first fully dedicated pet food shelf and resource center.