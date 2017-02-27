Murray in Wonderland

Murray Middle School students are busy preparing for the March performances of Disney’s Alice in Wonderland Jr. Performances will be held Friday and Saturday, March 3 and 4, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 5, at 2 p.m. Discount tickets are available through March 3 at pay.spps.org. Murray is located at 2200 Buford Ave., St. Anthony Park. Here, the costume and set crew shows off some of their work. This is the first year that students at the school were in charge of the props, sets and costuming for the annual musical.
